Hodgson updates on five Palace injuries

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has provided a fitness update on five Crystal Palace players, offering positive news on the injury status of Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheikhou Kouyate.

The Palace manager said: "It’s getting better gradually. Certainly Mamadou Sakho has returned to training this week, Jeffrey Schlupp is basically just about to return to training.

"We've also had Luka back in training although the illness he had debilitated him in some ways but he's back in training too. The only person who hasn't trained is James Tomkins - he's still recovering. It's quite fantastic given the situation we had not so long ago."

Addressing whether Milivojevic and Kouyate will return for the upcoming Brighton clash on Saturday, Hodgson said: "[Milivojevic] could be, we’ll see today. Cheikhou Kouyate is okay - he trained all week. It was a slight twist of the ankle. He didn't train on Monday but a lot of players didn't do a full session. He’s been back since then."

Kouyate went down after receiving treatment in the 89th minute against Newcastle last Saturday.

READ NEXT: Gallery: Palace dealt fitness boost in training for Brighton

This press conference was streamed live by Palace TV.

First Team

Dann outlines players' plan for Brighton v Palace game

3 Hours ago

Speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Brighton, Scott Dann explained how the first-team approach a game with such history and significance to its two sets of...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Brighton’s frustrated 2020 magnified by Football League stat

5 Hours ago

Brighton & Hove Albion have suffered a frustrating start to 2020, currently playing as the only side in the Football League not to have won a game this year.

Read full article

Club News

Coppell reveals 'insult' at Palace v Brighton suggestion

6 Hours ago

Steve Coppell stood at a Football Writers’ Association dinner, surrounded by journalists and other well-known faces in football. He met then-Crystal Palace Chairman Ron Noades for the first time and,...

Read full article

Foundation

Kelly talks chickens, plastic and Teslas in eco-friendly school visit

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly shared his passion for the environment and sustainable living with local schoolchildren this week, when he joined Palace for Life Foundation for an eco-focused...

Read full article

