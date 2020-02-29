Skip to site footer
Dann on a personal goal and feeling of returning for Palace

2 Hours ago

Speaking with Palace TV after the Eagles' victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, Scott Dann discussed his goalscoring ambition and how he feels to start consecutive games for the south Londoners.

Asked if he aims to get his name back on the club's scoresheet - with 15 goals to his name since joining Palace in 2013/14 - Dann replied that he regularly seeks to cause problems in and around the box.

He said: "I always field as if I’m going to get on the end of it - I can make a chance for someone else or get a header on target myself. It’s something I always try and do. I think there were a couple of times today I got my head on the end of a couple of things, [and] I nearly scored last week. In the next game I can keep that going and hopefully put one in the back of the net."

One of five centre-backs in the first-team, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Sam Woods and Jairo Riedewald also having been available, Dann faces stern opposition for his place in the lineup. But, having helped guide the club to back-to-back clean sheets with much-praised performances, the No.6 expressed his pride in continuing to collect minutes.

"It’s nice to be back out there, I can’t lie," he said. "I’ve been patient and waited for some chances to play. We’ve got four or five really good centre-backs at the club so competition is tough. I’ve been patient, it’s been longer probably than I would have liked but it’s nice to be out there and playing with Gary [Cahill] has been good too."

Hear more from Dann by heading to Palace TV now. There's further post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences to enjoy as well. Click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

