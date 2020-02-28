Skip to site footer
Dann outlines players' plan for Brighton v Palace game

3 Hours ago

Speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Brighton, Scott Dann explained how the first-team approach a game with such history and significance to its two sets of fans.

He revealed that, while the squad understand and are impacted by the intensity of the rivalry, they prepare for the game in the same manner they would any other.

He said: "We prepare as we do any other game. Obviously there’s a lot more made of it from the outside with what it means to the fans. We get that but we prepare exactly as we do for any other game, the same as Newcastle last week. We prepare thoroughly and hopefully with the win last week we can put in another top performance.

Match preview for Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace in Premier League

5 Hours ago

"I suppose as players we play and played in lots of derby matches, whether that’s here or elsewhere, and there is that extra bit of adrenaline and that little bit of a buzz around the stadium. I’m sure Saturday afternoon will be exactly the same. We all know what to expect and are looking forward to it."

Looking back to the two clubs' last meeting, Dann reflected on the 1-1 draw at Selhurst that Brighton and Palace fought over in December.

"It was a tough game," he said. "It was a tough game and exactly what we would have expected. They played well on the day. At times we might not have played as well as we liked but we stuck in there, got the point, got the goal and could have won it in the end.

"Those games can turn on just one decision and we expect this [Saturday] to be exactly the same. Coming off the back of not just a good win but a good performance last week we look like we can score some goals. Hopefully we can take that confidence into this one."

You can hear more from Scott now by heading over to Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app - which you can download here for free.

