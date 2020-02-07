Statement: Clubs act on abusive behaviour

Crystal Palace Football Club is against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behaviour, and will not tolerate such actions from those visiting Selhurst Park.

The club, along with all other Premier League clubs, has committed to introducing a league-wide ban for anyone barred for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

We want to ensure the environment on a matchday is welcoming to everyone, and that supporters feel safe.

Crystal Palace is a club for all, and unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated.

To report anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, text 07507 477 669.