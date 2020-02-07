Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Statement: Clubs act on abusive behaviour

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club is against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behaviour, and will not tolerate such actions from those visiting Selhurst Park.

The club, along with all other Premier League clubs, has committed to introducing a league-wide ban for anyone barred for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

We want to ensure the environment on a matchday is welcoming to everyone, and that supporters feel safe.

Crystal Palace is a club for all, and unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated.

To report anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, text 07507 477 669. For more information, click here now.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Zaha reveals he doesn't look at the Premier League table

Just now

Wilfried Zaha has given another honest interview, this time with Premier League Productions, with the wing wizard discussing - in his own words - this season's goal "drought".

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson provides update on Guaita ahead of Everton

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson is in no doubt that there won't be a hangover from Palace's defeat to Sheffield United when they face Everton tomorrow.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Everton press conference now

17 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference today ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Everton, and you can watch what he has to say now for free.

Read full article

Club News

Which ex-Palace and Everton man holds a 14-year PL record and other facts

6 February 2020

Crystal Palace take on Everton this Saturday. Before the Eagles travel to Goodison, check out these top Premier League facts about the Toffees.

Read full article

View more