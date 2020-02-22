Skip to site footer
Team News: Dann starts, Cahill captain

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace have made two changes for today’s game against Newcastle United, with James Tomkins and Luka Milivojević ruled out through injury and illness respectively.

Scott Dann makes his first start at the heart of the defence since the draw with Brighton & Hove Albion back in December, and comes in for the injured Tomkins.

Club captain, Milivojević, hands the armband to Gary Cahill and is replaced in the middle of the park by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

The Magpies have made one change with Ciaran Clark’s absence from the side that started the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal seeing Fabian Schär come in to the five-man defence. Former Eagle, Dwight Gayle, is on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Kouyaté, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Riedewald, Pierrick, Meyer, Townsend, Tosun.

Newcastle: Dúbravka, Rose, Schär, Lascelles, Fernández, Lazaro, Saint-Maximin, Bentaleb, S.Longstaff, Almirón, Joelinton.

Subs: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Lejeune, Yedlin, M.Longstaff, Gayle.

