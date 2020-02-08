Skip to site footer
U23 team news: Palace at strength with returning players

8 February 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s are fielding a strong - if young - lineup to face Coventry City this afternoon at 13:00, with defenders such as Nikola Tavares and Tyrick Mitchell having returned to full fitness in time for the end of the season.

Both Tavares and Mitchell have previously been named in first-team squads and competed with Roy Hodgson's men while on pre-season tour in Switzerland.

They will face the Sky Blues today alongside new signing Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Brandon Pierrick, who featured for the first-team as the club's second-youngest Premier League debutant on New Year's Day against Norwich City.

There are also a number of younger players included in the squad today, with TQ Addy, John-Kymani Gordon and Aidan Steele listed in the starting XI. The bench sees the likes of Rob Street and David Boateng provide Under-23 experience as substitute options.

Don’t forget, today’s game is being broadcast for free to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members. If you do not own one of those Memberships, then fans can pay just £3 to access a live broadcast of the match on Palace TV by clicking here.

Palace: Webber, Tavares, Mitchell, M.Boateng, Hobbs, Rich-Baghuelou, Addy, Steele, Gordon, Aveiro, Pierrick.

Subs: J.Russell, Mensah, Watson, D.Boateng, Street.

