The club have been informed that, ahead of Crystal Palace's away game against Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday (12:30 GMT K.O.), the M23 northbound will be closed for fans returning to south London after the game at the Amex Stadium.

The works between Junction 8: Merstham and Junction 10: Copthorne will begin at 21:00 GMT Friday 28th February and end 05:00 GMT on Monday 2nd March.