Watch Hodgson's pre-Everton press conference live today

Just now

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today at 13:15 GMT ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Everton, and you can watch what he has to say live for free.

The Palace manager will likely address team news, the opposition and any other events from throughout the week, including the upcoming winter break.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson has to say live for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

If you can't catch the press conference, don't worry, we will share all of the key news on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and our official Twitter will keep you updated by-the-minute.

Palace TV.jpg


