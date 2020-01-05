Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Pierrick explains Development players' mindset amidst injury crisis

1 Hour ago

Brandon Pierrick has discussed his first start for Crystal Palace's senior team in an interview with Palace TV this afternoon, describing the experience as "great."

Commenting on how he and his fellow Development prospects are looking to negotiate the first-team's injury crisis, the 18-year-old said: "It’s disappointing that there are a lot of injuries and it’s sort of giving us young ones opportunities to travel with the squad, to get minutes. There are chances for us lot so we’ve just got to be prepared for it.

"The fans have been really good to me. They’ve been supporting me ever since I’ve been playing in the Academy so today to get my first start and sort of pay them back with hard work is a plus."

Pierrick became the second-youngest player to make a Premier League debut for the club when he took Martin Kelly's place against Norwich City on Wednesday. Against Derby, he played 72 minutes and tested the Rams with the game's first chance.

You can watch Pierrick's full interview along with the managers' press conferences and full highlights of the Derby clash by heading to Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hodgson updates on Zaha injury and addresses wider squad concerns

1 Hour ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference following Crystal Palace's loss against Derby County, Roy Hodgson commented on the 11 absent-through-injury players in his squad, providing a brief update...

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Derby clash now

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fell 0-1 to Derby County this afternoon at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles were rocked by a red card to Luka Milivojevic and injuries to Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill starts v Derby, Zaha not in squad and 5 Development prospects named

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will start Gary Cahill for the first match in just under a month this afternoon, naming the centre-back in his matchday XI to face Derby County for today's FA Cup clash.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for Ayew's West Ham stunner as PL Goal of the Month

6 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's eye catching goal against West Ham United on Boxing Day has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for December.

Read full article

View more