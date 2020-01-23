Palace compete in international U19 tournament

Crystal Palace have sent an Academy team to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of the young players' footballing and wider development.

The lads kick-start their participation in the tournament against Grasshoppers Zurich and will go on to face Excelsior Rotterdam, Hapoel Beersheba, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beitar Jerusalem respectively over the coming days.

Palace's squad consists of Under-16s through to one Under-19 - similar to the group of Academy players who competed last year. In the 2019 tournament, Palace collected two points in an experience which provided many of the lads with one of their first tastes of international touring.

Updates from the Eagles' time in Tel Aviv will be shared across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.