Training

Gallery: Squad swells pre-Saints

3 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace first-team have had a tight turnaround between drawing with Manchester City on Saturday and taking on Southampton on Tuesday, but the Eagles' squad size has at least begun to increase with the return of Patrick van Aanholt to the training pitch and Max Meyer being fit again to play.

Against a dramatic backdrop, our club photographer was on hand to cover training down at Copers Cope as the lads prepared to take on the Saints.

Just click through the gallery above to see how they got on.

