Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

WATCH: All the Palace goals from Winter Tournament

Just now

What a difference a year makes. With Palace having finished bottom in the 2019 Winter Tournament, the club's Academy returned to Israel this month and finished runners-up in the 2020 competition after turning in a string of highly impressive performances.

Led by Paddy McCarthy, the Eagles faced off against Grasshopper Zurich, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Excelsior Rotterdam, Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv - the latter finishing as the tournament's winner, with their only dropped points coming against the south Londoners in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

You can now watch all the goals from the Under-19 squad's highly rewarding trip to Tel Aviv below. Be sure to look out for Rob Street's last-minute equaliser against table-toppers Maccabi Tel Aviv and Fionn Mooney's match-winning goal against Beitar Jerusalem with the final kick of the game.

Photo Credit: Maccabi Tel Aviv Official Website

Five home games.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Palace triumph as U19 Winter Tournament runners-up

25 January 2020

Crystal Palace's Under-19 finished their time in Israel in emphatic fashion today, drawing with hosts and tournament winners Maccabi Tel Aviv and defeating Beitar Jerusalem to secure themselves a...

Read full article

Academy

Eagles soar with first victory in Israel day 2

24 January 2020

On the second day of the International Winter Tournament in Tel Aviv, Israel, Crystal Palace enjoyed a thoroughly successful afternoon, recording their first ever victory at the Under-19 tournament.

Read full article

Academy

Get to know every U18 with Paddy McCarthy's help

23 January 2020

With Crystal Palace sending an Under-19 squad out to Tel Aviv, Israel, to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament, it's the perfect time to acquaint yourself with the club's talented prospects...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace begin U19 Tel Aviv tournament with close defeat

23 January 2020

Crystal Palace kick-started their Under-19 Winter Tournament campaign in Israel as the sun began to set over Tel Aviv this afternoon. Having arrived only the day before, the Eagles were thrown into...

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Palace triumph as U19 Winter Tournament runners-up

25 January 2020

Crystal Palace's Under-19 finished their time in Israel in emphatic fashion today, drawing with hosts and tournament winners Maccabi Tel Aviv and defeating Beitar Jerusalem to secure themselves a...

Read full article

Academy

Eagles soar with first victory in Israel day 2

24 January 2020

On the second day of the International Winter Tournament in Tel Aviv, Israel, Crystal Palace enjoyed a thoroughly successful afternoon, recording their first ever victory at the Under-19 tournament.

Read full article

Academy

Get to know every U18 with Paddy McCarthy's help

23 January 2020

With Crystal Palace sending an Under-19 squad out to Tel Aviv, Israel, to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament, it's the perfect time to acquaint yourself with the club's talented prospects...

Read full article

Academy

Palace compete in international Under-19 tournament

23 January 2020

Crystal Palace have sent an Academy team to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of the young players' footballing and wider development.

Read full article

View more