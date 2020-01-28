WATCH: All the Palace goals from Winter Tournament

What a difference a year makes. With Palace having finished bottom in the 2019 Winter Tournament, the club's Academy returned to Israel this month and finished runners-up in the 2020 competition after turning in a string of highly impressive performances.

Led by Paddy McCarthy, the Eagles faced off against Grasshopper Zurich, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Excelsior Rotterdam, Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv - the latter finishing as the tournament's winner, with their only dropped points coming against the south Londoners in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

You can now watch all the goals from the Under-19 squad's highly rewarding trip to Tel Aviv below. Be sure to look out for Rob Street's last-minute equaliser against table-toppers Maccabi Tel Aviv and Fionn Mooney's match-winning goal against Beitar Jerusalem with the final kick of the game.

Photo Credit: Maccabi Tel Aviv Official Website