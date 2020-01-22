Skip to site footer
Team news: Kirby, McGregor & Daly all start

2 Hours ago

Shaun Derry's Under-23s side kick-off against Charlton Athletic at 13.00 GMT today down at the Addicks' first-team training ground.

The Eagles have senior team goalkeeper, Stephen Henderson, between the sticks, whilst Nya Kirby, Gio McGregor and James Daly all start - the trio will be hoping their experience with the first-team matchday squads in recent weeks will put them in good stead for the 90 minutes ahead.

Derry has awarded Dion Woodman and Cameron Jessup, both players for the Under-18s, with spots on the bench.

Charlton's lineup includes two first-teamers returning from injury: Ben Amos and Lewis Page.

Palace:Henderson,RichBaghuelou,Hobbs,Mensah,Mitchell,Trialist,McGregor,Kirby,Trialist,Lokilo,Daly.

Subs: Woodman,Webber,Jessup,Ajayi,Trialist.

Charlton:Amos,Stevenson,Yao,Keefe,Page,Vennings,Quitirna,Wiredu,Powell,Odoh,Isiaka.

Subs: Osaghae,Maloney,Clayden,Ocran.


