Why Crystal Palace's Derby County game kicks-off one minute late

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's FA Cup clash with Derby County kicks-off this Sunday at 2:01 and the unique start time has left fans puzzled.

In fact, there is a reason behind the decision as in a historic first, all 32 Emirates FA Cup Third Round fixtures will be delayed by one minute. The move is aimed at encouraging supporters to 'take a minute' to think about their mental health.

Public Health England’s (PHE) Every Mind Matters, the FA and Heads Together’s Heads Up campaign have teamed up to raise awareness of the simple actions we can all take to look after our mental health.

Research shows 45% of men and 31% of women who have experienced early signs of mental health concerns in the last year have never taken self-care actions to manage it.

Fans can start to care for their mental health by completing a 'Mind Plan', a quick and free tool from Every Mind Matters that has already been completed over one million times.

By taking a minute to answer a few questions about how they are feeling, fans will get their own personalised action plan.

Clinically assured by the NHS, the plan recommends a range of evidence-based self-care actions for each individual, which are designed to deal with stress, boost their mood, improve sleep and feel more in control – preventing these common mental health concerns escalating into more serious, clinical conditions.

You can take your own Mind Plan by clicking here now.

Those in need of immediate support can text 'HeadsUp' to 85258 to be connected to a trained crisis counsellor. This service is available 24/7, and free to text from most mobile networks.


