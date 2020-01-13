See if Palace continue unbeaten home run v Southampton without a Membership

Skip to site footer
Selhurst Park has earned its reputation as something of a fortress in recent months, with Crystal Palace proving remarkably difficult to defeat in SE25.

Palace have collected 16 points from 11 league games in south London this season and are currently unbeaten in four consecutive top flight matches there.

The next opportunity to see the Eagles defend Selhurst Park comes on Tuesday 21st January against Southampton - 19:30 K.O. GMT - and you could be there without the need of a Membership!

The fixture against the Saints is one of the few top-flight games in SE25 that has been made available for general sale, therefore, don't miss your chance to get on the famous Selhurst terraces.

In order to purchase your seats - a maximum of four per person for Palace's clash with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side - is to have a free Palace account created. Click here to grab your tickets before they sell-out!

You can also call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park for ticketing purchases.

Furthermore, if you'd like to make the visit of the Saints even more memorable, then be sure to click here to check out the various Premium matchday experiences available to you as we look to create an extra special memory for you and your Palace-supporting family and friends.

