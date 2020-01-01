Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro MOTM from Canaries draw

2 Hours ago

Palace kick-started 2020 with a battling point away at Norwich City with Connor Wickham returning to East Anglia to haunt the Canaries once more.

Todd Cantwell's early opener looked set to hand the relegation-threatened home side all three points but Wilfried Zaha's perseverance down the left-hand side eventually reaped its rewards, with Wickham turning home Zaha's fired cross on 86 minutes.

Roy Hodgson handed Academy forward Brandon Pierrick his Premier League debut in the final 10 minutes, a move which handed the Eagles the attacking impetus with Martin Kelly making way. 

After an impressive impact from the attacking substitutes, who earns your vote for the eToro Man of the Match award? Vote below, and we'll announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

To view all of the players who featured against the Canaries, please scroll down the list.

 


