Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Ward & Dann continue recovery as Tosun settles in

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace players recently sidelined by injury are continuing their respective recoveries as the squad prepares to face Manchester City.

Scott Dann and Joel Ward took to the pitches in Beckenham this week, as the pair of defenders return to fitness after several weeks out of action.

Also amongst the team was Cenk Tosun, who is settling in to south London after his loan arrival from Everton last Friday.

In the gallery above, you can see how the lads fared with the squad size continuing to increase as it overcomes the late cluster of injuries.

You can kit-up in style with our range of eye-catching training wear available in the Club Shop. Hit the pitches like the Eagles and buy here now!

Training kit 2.jpg


Advertisement block

More from training...

Training

Gallery: Palace boosted as Zaha, Meyer & Riedewald hit the pitch

9 January 2020

Crystal Palace first-team players Wilfried Zaha, Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald all took to the pitches in training on Thursday morning before the Eagles take on Arsenal.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Palace players continue recovery

30 December 2019

Members of the Crystal Palace first-team who have sustained injuries in recent weeks continued their recoveries in training as they seek returns to full fitness.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Development prospects join first-team Eagles

20 December 2019

Several members of Crystal Palace's Development squad joined the first-team in training this week.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Sights set on Seagulls

15 December 2019

Crystal Palace have been battling the elements this week as they build-up to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Read full article

View more