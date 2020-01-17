Skip to site footer
George Petchey: 1939-2020

1 Hour ago

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to hear that former player George Petchey has died aged 88.

George joined Crystal Palace in May 1960 and went on to play in 153 matches as a highly-regarded wing-half.

He was a crucial part of the Palace team which earned promotion to Division Three in 1960/61, when his seven goals and constant presence helped guide the club to a second-place finish. George also played in the 1965 FA Cup quarter final with Leeds United.

In 1965, he retired to become a coach with the club and later went on to manage Leyton Orient and Millwall.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to share their deepest sympathies with George’s family.


