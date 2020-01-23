Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

Get to know every U18 with Paddy McCarthy's help

1 Hour ago

With Crystal Palace sending an Under-19 squad out to Tel Aviv, Israel, to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament, it's the perfect time to acquaint yourself with the club's talented prospects rising through the Academy system.

And as many of Paddy McCarthy's Under-18s are out playing in Israel, there's no better person than the man himself to make introductions.

Below, you can hear what McCarthy has to say on each of his Academy lads. And to keep up with the latest news from Israel, keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.

Last five home games.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

Report: Palace begin U19 Tel Aviv tournament with close defeat

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace kick-started their Under-19 Winter Tournament campaign in Israel as the sun began to set over Tel Aviv this afternoon. Having arrived only the day before, the Eagles were thrown into...

Read full article

Academy

Palace compete in international Under-19 tournament

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have sent an Academy team to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of the young players' footballing and wider development.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Palace compete in international Under-19 tournament

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have sent an Academy team to compete in the Under-19 Winter Tournament 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of the young players' footballing and wider development.

Read full article

Academy

McCarthy pulls out 'individual performances' from FA Youth Cup battle

17 January 2020

Crystal Palace Under-18s bowed out of the FA Youth Cup last night after a 1-2 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers and while Paddy McCarthy expressed his disappointment post-match, the Academy manager...

Read full article

Academy

WATCH LIVE: Pierrick spearheads strong U18s team v Wolves

16 January 2020

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight at 19:00 in the FA Youth Cup, and you can watch how they get on live for free via Palace TV.

Read full article

Academy

Watch U18s' FA Youth Cup clash vs. Wolves live for free tonight (1900 GMT)

16 January 2020

Crystal Palace Under-18s will continue their efforts in the FA Youth Cup tonight (Thursday 16th January, 1900 GMT) against Wolverhampton Wanderers and you can watch how they fare live with Palace TV,...

Read full article

View more