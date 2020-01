The Crystal Palace first-team have been hard at work in training before facing Manchester City at the Etihad stadium, and you can see inside Copers Cope with Palace TV below.

See Wilf Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew keep the ball up for what seems like an eternity, the lads fire home goal after goal and Roy Hodgson guide the players as a whole squad and one-on-one.