Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

McCarthy: We know we're better than that

4 Hours ago

James McCarthy expressed his frustrations with Crystal Palace's defeat to Southampton this evening, saying "we weren't at the races."

McCarthy explained that the limited choices available to Roy Hodgson due to the squad's ongoing injury situation made the game difficult after a battling triumph against Manchester City, but that he and his teammates aren't hiding from a 'disappointing' performance.

He said: "Each and every one of us know it’s not good enough. Obviously everyone’s played on Saturday and we went to the champions and put in a hell of a performance. That’s not easy to get away from and tonight we wanted to win the game and push on but unfortunately we weren’t at the races.

"They [Southampton] started brightly, made a few changes and unfortunately, with the squad we’ve got just now, we’ve got a lot of injuries and we’d have been happy to make a few changes maybe and push on. As I say, we’ve got a lot of injuries in the squad but there’s no point making excuses. We’re put out there and we need to put on a good performance and unfortunately today each and every one of us didn’t perform.

"As a squad, as a team, we know we’re a lot better than that."

You can hear more from McCarthy by heading over to Palace TV. To do so, either click here now or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Southampton clash now

2 Hours ago

Free highlights of Crystal Palace's frustrating defeat against Southampton yesterday evening are now available to watch for free via Palace TV.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Effect of absent players 'caught up' with Palace

5 Hours ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference following Crystal Palace's loss against Southampton, Roy Hodgson said that, while he wouldn't use 'tiredness' as justification for defeat, he does feel that...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace undone by pair of Saints pile-drivers

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fell to an attacking Southampton side under the Selhurst lights this evening, conceding two impressive goals from the boots of Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong respectively.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Southampton clash now

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace had a frustrating evening as they lost to Southampton tonight at Selhurst Park. Below, you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match from the players who have faced so much bruising...

Read full article

View more