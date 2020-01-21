McCarthy: We know we're better than that

James McCarthy expressed his frustrations with Crystal Palace's defeat to Southampton this evening, saying "we weren't at the races."

McCarthy explained that the limited choices available to Roy Hodgson due to the squad's ongoing injury situation made the game difficult after a battling triumph against Manchester City, but that he and his teammates aren't hiding from a 'disappointing' performance.

He said: "Each and every one of us know it’s not good enough. Obviously everyone’s played on Saturday and we went to the champions and put in a hell of a performance. That’s not easy to get away from and tonight we wanted to win the game and push on but unfortunately we weren’t at the races.

"They [Southampton] started brightly, made a few changes and unfortunately, with the squad we’ve got just now, we’ve got a lot of injuries and we’d have been happy to make a few changes maybe and push on. As I say, we’ve got a lot of injuries in the squad but there’s no point making excuses. We’re put out there and we need to put on a good performance and unfortunately today each and every one of us didn’t perform.

"As a squad, as a team, we know we’re a lot better than that."

