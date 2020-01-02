Skip to site footer
Tomkins wins close eToro MOTM vote for Norwich performance

6 Hours ago

James Tomkins has been named eToro Man of the Match in a close vote by Palace fans for his performance against Norwich City.

The centre-back received 29% of the vote share, with Jairo Riedewald and Development substitute Brandon Pierrick earning 24% each.

Tomkins has played throughout the festive period for Palace, featuring in every minute since the end of October draw with Arsenal - his second game after returning from injury.

Against the Canaries, Tomkins pulled off a steadfast display in defence - most notable as he contained Teemu Pukki before excellently blocking the forward's shot.

