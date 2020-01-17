Skip to site footer
McCarthy pulls out 'individual performances' from FA Youth Cup battle

Just now

Crystal Palace Under-18s bowed out of the FA Youth Cup last night after a 1-2 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers and while Paddy McCarthy expressed his disappointment post-match, the Academy manager also pulled out three players who stood out for "good individual performances."

McCarthy began by praising Fionn Mooney, a promising young midfielder who took the place of Brandon Aveiro in the 83rd minute yesterday. McCarthy said: "Fionn Mooney has been in and around, he's played a lot of Under-18s football and he's shown immense quality this year. He came on in the last Youth Cup game [v Reading] and he's proven to be a real hit this year with the Under-18s. He's a good kid, he works his socks off and he's got a strong mentality and a good belief in himself."

The Palace manager continued, naming two more prospects for confident displays: "There were a couple of good individual performances. John-Kymani [Gordon] came on and was very effective. He's a strong boy who I feel has made massive progress this year. He's really starting to look the part as a centre-forward. I just think that those two and one or two more [stood out]. The goalkeeper, Jacob Russell, kept us in it in the first-half and made some fantastic saves."

Yesterday's match was broadcast live for free via Palace TV. To see more of what McCarthy had to say on the result as well as post-match reaction from Russell, head over there now by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

Palace TV.jpg


