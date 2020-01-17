McCarthy pulls out 'individual performances' from FA Youth Cup battle

Crystal Palace Under-18s bowed out of the FA Youth Cup last night after a 1-2 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers and while Paddy McCarthy expressed his disappointment post-match, the Academy manager also pulled out three players who stood out for "good individual performances."

McCarthy began by praising Fionn Mooney, a promising young midfielder who took the place of Brandon Aveiro in the 83rd minute yesterday. McCarthy said: "Fionn Mooney has been in and around, he's played a lot of Under-18s football and he's shown immense quality this year. He came on in the last Youth Cup game [v Reading] and he's proven to be a real hit this year with the Under-18s. He's a good kid, he works his socks off and he's got a strong mentality and a good belief in himself."

The Palace manager continued, naming two more prospects for confident displays: "There were a couple of good individual performances. John-Kymani [Gordon] came on and was very effective. He's a strong boy who I feel has made massive progress this year. He's really starting to look the part as a centre-forward. I just think that those two and one or two more [stood out]. The goalkeeper, Jacob Russell, kept us in it in the first-half and made some fantastic saves."

