Fulfil your New Year’s resolutions pre-Arsenal at Selhurst

We’re well into the New Year now and resolutions are getting harder to keep, but don’t let Selhurst Park be the place to break yours.
To keep you on track and smashing those self-made promises this New Year, we’ve done all we can to provide a pre-match you can be proud of.
For those of you doing Veganuary, fill yourself up with our delicious Tuscan pies or the go-to pre-match staple, chips. For anyone who’s recently turned vegetarian, we’ll be selling Pizza Twists pre-match and at half-time.
And for everyone undertaking Dry January or just looking to cut-down before the 12:30 kick-off, San Miguel Zero will be available across our bars everywhere apart from the Fanzone.
Whether you're cutting something out this January or not, you can also fill-up for the match in the morning with bacon baps on offer in the Fanzone, Glaziers, Wright & Bright and Stanley bars and Stanley Stephenson Lounge.
Across the stadium, improvements designed to perfect your pre-match routine include draught beer added to all stands - with over 25 San Miguel taps newly installed and a range of craft beer on offer - three new bars and numerous taps opened, pre-order available in a variety of locations and additions made to our hot food options.
To pre-order, fans in Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Stanley Stephenson and Red & Blue Bar can purchase their half-time drink in advance.
The cashier will charge fans for any drinks ordered for pre-match and half-time, but only hand over those desired pre-match. Any drinks orders requested for half-time will be written onto a token which can be exchanged at the signposted collection points by the bar at half-time.
What's more, if you get into Selhurst before 11:45, you can capitalise on the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7.
Saturday's opening times across Selhurst Park
09:30: The Fanzone opens
10: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open
10:30: The visiting fans’ concourse opens
11: All concourses open
11: The Family Lounge opens
11:45: The Early Bird offer ends
12:30: Kick-off
14:30: All concourses close
15:45: All lounges close
Below, you can see the various improvements and additions made to every area of Selhurst Park.
- Fourteen new San Miguel taps are available across AW2, AW3 and AW4 blocks
- There is a new bottle bar in the concourse
- We've added a brand new San Miguel bar, with six taps for far improved service
- AW2 and AW4 blocks benefit from an added till, helping to speed up service
- A newly refurbished bar - the Tap Room - has been added near Block B, serving various craft beers on draught
- Cronx's Pop Up! and Kotchin beers are now on draught in the Red & Blue Bar - our first ever draught ale options
- An extra till has been added to the Red Bar
- Additional San Miguel and Palace Ale taps have been added to Armstrong Bar - with a large cooler and two new tills helping to improve service
- Palace Ale and San Miguel is now available in Johnson’s Bar
- Cronx's Pop Up! and Kotchin beers are now on draught in Stanley Stephenson Lounge and Wright & Bright Bar - our first ever draught ale options
- Hot dishes have been added to options in various food units (including Stanley Stephenson, Glaziers and Wright & Bright). Chilli con carne makes the perfect pre-match warmer for a chilly autumn game
- The Eagles Nest now has draught Somersby cider and Carlsberg rather than bottles only and San Miguel is available on draught as well
- Cheeseburgers and goujons are now available in the Family Lounge and five new San Miguel taps have been installed
- Six new San Miguel taps have been installed
- A new freezer has been added to hold more food and markedly decrease service times