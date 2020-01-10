Fulfil your New Year’s resolutions pre-Arsenal at Selhurst

We’re well into the New Year now and resolutions are getting harder to keep, but don’t let Selhurst Park be the place to break yours.

To keep you on track and smashing those self-made promises this New Year, we’ve done all we can to provide a pre-match you can be proud of.

For those of you doing Veganuary, fill yourself up with our delicious Tuscan pies or the go-to pre-match staple, chips. For anyone who’s recently turned vegetarian, we’ll be selling Pizza Twists pre-match and at half-time.

And for everyone undertaking Dry January or just looking to cut-down before the 12:30 kick-off, San Miguel Zero will be available across our bars everywhere apart from the Fanzone.

Whether you're cutting something out this January or not, you can also fill-up for the match in the morning with bacon baps on offer in the Fanzone, Glaziers, Wright & Bright and Stanley bars and Stanley Stephenson Lounge.

Across the stadium, improvements designed to perfect your pre-match routine include draught beer added to all stands - with over 25 San Miguel taps newly installed and a range of craft beer on offer - three new bars and numerous taps opened, pre-order available in a variety of locations and additions made to our hot food options.

To pre-order, fans in Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Stanley Stephenson and Red & Blue Bar can purchase their half-time drink in advance.

The cashier will charge fans for any drinks ordered for pre-match and half-time, but only hand over those desired pre-match. Any drinks orders requested for half-time will be written onto a token which can be exchanged at the signposted collection points by the bar at half-time.

What's more, if you get into Selhurst before 11:45, you can capitalise on the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7.

Saturday's opening times across Selhurst Park

09:30: The Fanzone opens

10: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

10:30: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

11: All concourses open

11: The Family Lounge opens

11:45: The Early Bird offer ends

12:30: Kick-off

14:30: All concourses close

15:45: All lounges close

Below, you can see the various improvements and additions made to every area of Selhurst Park.

Arthur Wait Stand Fourteen new San Miguel taps are available across AW2, AW3 and AW4 blocks

There is a new bottle bar in the concourse

We've added a brand new San Miguel bar, with six taps for far improved service

AW2 and AW4 blocks benefit from an added till, helping to speed up service

Holmesdale Road A newly refurbished bar - the Tap Room - has been added near Block B, serving various craft beers on draught

Cronx's Pop Up! and Kotchin beers are now on draught in the Red & Blue Bar - our first ever draught ale options

An extra till has been added to the Red Bar

Additional San Miguel and Palace Ale taps have been added to Armstrong Bar - with a large cooler and two new tills helping to improve service

Palace Ale and San Miguel is now available in Johnson’s Bar

Main Stand Cronx's Pop Up! and Kotchin beers are now on draught in Stanley Stephenson Lounge and Wright & Bright Bar - our first ever draught ale options

Hot dishes have been added to options in various food units (including Stanley Stephenson, Glaziers and Wright & Bright). Chilli con carne makes the perfect pre-match warmer for a chilly autumn game

The Eagles Nest now has draught Somersby cider and Carlsberg rather than bottles only and San Miguel is available on draught as well

Cheeseburgers and goujons are now available in the Family Lounge and five new San Miguel taps have been installed