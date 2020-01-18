Skip to site footer
Hodgson: "I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1"

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was proud of his side's performance in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in particular the desire the Eagles showed in fighting back from the late double sucker punch that Sergio Agüero handed them.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Hodgson analysed the game: "It would’ve been cruel to have lost it. I thought we held out well. And our defence was still strong until the equaliser came. Unfortunately for us it came after such a fine piece of play: the cross and movement from Agüero. There are certain goals where you just have to hold your hand up sometimes and say ‘I don’t quite know what we could’ve done better to stop that.’

"But for them to then go and get the second one so quickly afterwards and look like all our hard work was in vain, it was wonderful to see the lads not give up and accept, if you like, what many people thought should’ve been their fate and to get back and get an equaliser.

"In a way, I suppose, I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1."

Hodgson drew comparisons to last season's superb 3-2 victory at the Etihad but admitted today's result and perofrmance tops that, he said: "I am proud of the win here last season. And perhaps I’m even more proud of the draw here today because of the situation we found ourselves in coming here, there was a lot more reason to fear the defeat today then perhaps there was last season."

Remember to keep an eye on Palace TV for Roy Hodgson's full post-match press conference, interviews from the players and highlights from the Etihad.

