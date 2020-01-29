Team news: Israel goalscorers return to Under-23s squad

Shaun Derry’s Under-23s are back in action again, with today’s clash against Cardiff City the Eagles’ third game in eight days having played away at Charlton Athletic in the league before travelling up to Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League Cup.

Ollie Webber remains between the sticks, with David Boateng and Jude Russell returning as the full-backs. Jacob Mensah drops to the bench with Lewis Hobbs and Jay Rich-Baghuelou at the heart of the defence.

Gio McGregor captains the side, with the exciting attacking quartet of Brandon Aveiro, Jason Lokilo, James Daly and Nya Kirby all in the starting lineup.

The bench sees several of the squad from last week’s successful U-19s Winter Tournament in Tel Aviv return. Rob Street, Malachi Boateng and John-Kymani Gordon – all who found the back of the net in Israel – are options for Derry from the bench.

Palace: Webber, Russell, Hobbs, Rich-Baghuelou, David Boateng, Kirby, McGregor, Aveiro, Lokilo, Daly, Trialist.

Subs: Mensah, Henry, Malachi Boateng, Street, Gordon.

Today's game is being broadcast for free to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (and Season Ticket holders who also have one of these Memberships). Supporters who are non-members can pay £3 to access a live broadcast of the match on Palace TV via eagles.cpfc.co.uk. Click here for all the info.