Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Team news: Israel goalscorers return to Under-23s squad

5 Hours ago

Shaun Derry’s Under-23s are back in action again, with today’s clash against Cardiff City the Eagles’ third game in eight days having played away at Charlton Athletic in the league before travelling up to Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League Cup.

Ollie Webber remains between the sticks, with David Boateng and Jude Russell returning as the full-backs. Jacob Mensah drops to the bench with Lewis Hobbs and Jay Rich-Baghuelou at the heart of the defence.

Gio McGregor captains the side, with the exciting attacking quartet of Brandon Aveiro, Jason Lokilo, James Daly and Nya Kirby all in the starting lineup.

The bench sees several of the squad from last week’s successful U-19s Winter Tournament in Tel Aviv return. Rob Street, Malachi Boateng and John-Kymani Gordon – all who found the back of the net in Israel – are options for Derry from the bench.

Palace: Webber, Russell, Hobbs, Rich-Baghuelou, David Boateng, Kirby, McGregor, Aveiro, Lokilo, Daly, Trialist.

Subs: Mensah, Henry, Malachi Boateng, Street, Gordon.

Today's game is being broadcast for free to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (and Season Ticket holders who also have one of these Memberships). Supporters who are non-members can pay £3 to access a live broadcast of the match on Palace TV via eagles.cpfc.co.uk. Click here for all the info.

Five home games.jpg


Advertisement block

Development

Development

U23s: Watch free highlights of Eagles v Bluebirds

1 Hour ago

With two-thirds of the game gone, James Daly had just fired Palace in to a 2-0 lead and things were looking good for the Eagles. However, a late Bluebirds fightback saw Shaun Derry's side fall to a...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s live today at 13:00 GMT

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Cardiff City in the Professional Development League today at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live broadcast.

Read full article

Development

Derry praises "application and attitude" of U23s against Charlton

22 January 2020

Shaun Derry's side fell 2-1 to Charlton Athletic today, but given the wholesale changes that Derry was forced to make, it was an impressive performance from the Eagles.

Read full article

Development

Team news: Kirby, McGregor & Daly all start

22 January 2020

Shaun Derry's Under-23s side kick-off against Charlton Athletic at 13.00 GMT today down at the Addicks' first-team training ground.

Read full article

View more