Team news: Meyer returns to squad as Tosun retains place

Roy Hodgson has named the same starting XI which kicked-off against Manchester City last Saturday, with the only change to his matchday 18 being Max Meyer's inclusion having returned from injury.

Meyer replaces Development centre-back Sam Woods on the bench, where Joel Ward is also named. Martin Kelly receives the starting berth tonight with Ward only recently recovering from injury.

Southampton have made two changes to the side which kicked-off against Wolverhampton Wanderers: naming Jannik Vestergaard in place of Jan Bednarek, who is suffering from a slight injury, and Michael Obafemi in place of in-form striker Danny Ings.

The front three which earned high praise in Palace's 2-2 draw with City continues to lead the line for the Eagles, with Cenk Tosun receiving his second Premier League start in red and blue.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly, McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew, Tosun.

Subs: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Meyer, McGregor, Pierrick, Wickham.

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Hojberg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Obafemi.

Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Adams, Djenepo, Romeu, Boufal, Ings.

