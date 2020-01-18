Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hodgson hands Tosun first start

Just now

Cenk Tosun has been handed his first start in a Palace shirt, with Roy Hodgson bringing in the on loan striker in place of the injured Max Meyer.

Joel Ward returns to the matchday squad in a big boost for Hodgson’s options in the defensive third after an injury-hit festive period.

As Hodgson said in his pre-Manchester City press conference yesterday, the bench consists of several Development players: Gio McGregor, Brandon Pierrick and Sam Woods.

The Citizens have made two changes from their last outing – a 6-1 win over Aston Villa – with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling replacing Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez in Pep Guardiola’s lineup.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Riedewald, McCarthy, Kouyaté, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Tosun.

Subs: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Woods, McGregor, Pierrick, Wickham.

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva, B.Silva, Sterling, Agüero.

Subs: Bravo, Walker, Gündogan, Otamendi, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

How to follow City v Palace live today

14 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Manchester City today at 15:00 GMT and below you can find out how to follow the game live.

Read full article

Club News

George Petchey: 1931-2020

16 Hours ago

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to hear that former player George Petchey has died aged 88.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Manchester City press conference

17 January 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-Manchester City press conference today and you can watch it now for free via Palace TV.

Read full article

Club News

Palace TV launch four-part series on Crystal Palace's unique history

16 January 2020

It's been a rollercoaster 115 years for Crystal Palace, with the club lurching from high to low and back again over 11-and-a-half decades of a unique, memorable story.

Read full article

View more