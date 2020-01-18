Hodgson hands Tosun first start

Cenk Tosun has been handed his first start in a Palace shirt, with Roy Hodgson bringing in the on loan striker in place of the injured Max Meyer.

Joel Ward returns to the matchday squad in a big boost for Hodgson’s options in the defensive third after an injury-hit festive period.

As Hodgson said in his pre-Manchester City press conference yesterday, the bench consists of several Development players: Gio McGregor, Brandon Pierrick and Sam Woods.

The Citizens have made two changes from their last outing – a 6-1 win over Aston Villa – with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling replacing Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez in Pep Guardiola’s lineup.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Riedewald, McCarthy, Kouyaté, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Tosun.

Subs: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Woods, McGregor, Pierrick, Wickham.

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva, B.Silva, Sterling, Agüero.

Subs: Bravo, Walker, Gündogan, Otamendi, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus.