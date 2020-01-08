Top 6 Premier League facts about Arsenal

Ahead of Palace's early kick-off clash at Selhurst Park, check out these top Premier League facts about Arsenal.

In their first ever Premier League match on 15th August 1992, Arsenal lost 4-2 to Norwich City at Highbury having been 2-0 up. It was almost a decade until they conceded four goals at home again when after 180 matches they lost 4-2 to Charlton Athletic in November 2001.

Thierry Henry is Arsenal’s leading Premier League goalscorer with 175 goals, which is two more than Bradford City, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool collectively scored over five Premier League seasons. The Frenchman is the fifth highest all time Premier League scorer, with Sergio Aguero currently one behind.

Henry was also the leading marksman for the Gunners in six consecutive seasons, from 1999/2000 to 2005/06 and is one of only two players to have scored at least 20 goals in five consecutive Premier League seasons. The other is Aguero. Henry managed the achievement in six consecutive seasons and Aguero could match that feat this year.

Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ were unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 season and that run lasted in total for 49 matches between 23 March 2003 until 16 October 2004. Liverpool's current side are 11 matches behind them, having just gone a full calendar year without a league defeat.

With 89 red cards since 1992/93, Arsenal have had the second most players dismissed in the Premier League. Only Everton with 95 have had more. Additionally, Patrick Vieira was sent off eight times, which is the most for an individual in the Premier League alongside Duncan Ferguson and Richard Dunne, who both played for the Toffees.