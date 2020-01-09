Selhurst and Thornton Heath services affected this Saturday

Fans travelling to Crystal Palace's game with Arsenal on Saturday 11th January (12:30 kick-off) are warned that planned engineering works will limit services to Selhurst and Thornton Heath train stations.

Southern are asking supporters to plan their journeys in advance by using their website.

Driving

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 13:01. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.