Club News

Selhurst and Thornton Heath services affected this Saturday

1 Hour ago

Fans travelling to Crystal Palace's game with Arsenal on Saturday 11th January (12:30 kick-off) are warned that planned engineering works will limit services to Selhurst and Thornton Heath train stations.

Southern are asking supporters to plan their journeys in advance by using their website.

Driving

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 13:01. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustParkYour Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.


Top 6 Premier League facts about Arsenal

22 Hours ago

Ahead of Palace's early kick-off clash at Selhurst Park, check out these top Premier League facts about Arsenal.

Read full article

The truth behind the strangest story in Palace’s history

4 January 2020

There’s a well known story about Derby County in the FA Cup. The tale goes that, back in 1895, the club displaced a group of resident travellers by moving permanently into the Baseball Ground stadium....

Read full article

McCarthy: I returned from Derby with a broken nose and the Goal of the Season

3 January 2020

Paddy McCarthy scored six goals in his 151 appearances for Crystal Palace. A threat in the box and disruptive at set plays, McCarthy was far from an ineffective defender pushing forwards but his goal...

Read full article

Chairman Steve Parish reflects on last decade in Derby programme notes

3 January 2020

Club chairman Steve Parish has penned his first programme notes of the new decade, and took the opportunity to reflect on a remarkable turnaround for the south London club in the last ten years.

Read full article

