Vote for your eToro MOTM from Southampton clash now

Crystal Palace had a frustrating evening as they lost to Southampton tonight at Selhurst Park. Below, you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match from the players who have faced so much bruising gametime over recent weeks.

The Eagles were undone by two impressive Saints efforts, though they came close to netting themselves, with Jordan Ayew, Connor Wickham and Cenk Tosun each seeing chances pass their way.

Who gets the Man of the Match award for this game is up to you, however, so vote below now. To view all options, please scroll through the list. Alternatively, if reading in the official app, click 'More' > 'Polls'.