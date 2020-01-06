Watch free highlights of Palace's Derby clash

In a frustrating afternoon, Crystal Palace lost to Derby County in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, and if you're wanting to watch the game back, free highlights are now available on Palace TV.

The game began in bright fashion, with Development talent Brandon Pierrick unnerving the visitors with a smart attempt in the Rams' penalty area. But former Palace man Chris Martin netted shortly after the half hour mark and this ultimately proved to be the winning goal by full-time.

The Eagles lost Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald to injury and Luka Milivojevic received a red card after Michael Oliver's consultation with VAR and the pitchside screen.

To watch highlights of today's game alongside post-match reaction and both managers' press conferences, simply head to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.