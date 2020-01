After spells sidelined by injury, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke returned to first-team training this week, hitting the pitches at Copers Cope for the first time in 2020.

In the video below, you can see how Van Aanholt and Benteke fared as they continue their recovery and returns to fitness.

There's also a cracking goal from James Tomkins and some smart efforts from Jordan Ayew.