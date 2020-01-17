Skip to site footer
Watch Hodgson's pre-Manchester City press conference live at 13:15

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-Manchester City press conference today at 13:15 GMT and you can watch it live for free via Palace TV.

The Palace manager will likely address team news, the opposition and any other events from throughout the week, including Palace's approach to handling the Premier League champions.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson has to say live for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

If you can't catch the press conference, don't worry, we will share all of the key news on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and our official Twitter will keep you updated by-the-minute.

Palace TV.jpg


Club News

