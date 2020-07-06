Skip to site footer
Read the Palace v Chelsea programme now

4 Hours ago

The Kayla special edition matchday programme front cover for our clash v Chelsea is now available to buy in digital format.

Christian Benteke is our feature-length interview, and the striker offers a unique insight into what happened with his brother, Jonathan, at Crystal Palace and that magical moment the siblings shared v Middlesbrough. 

There's also an extended interview with Luke Dreher, with the midfielder opening up about the demons he has faced during yet another lengthy lay-off. But, as always, the promiosing central midfielder has come out the other side - with a bit of help from Scott Dann - and is ready to add to his Premier League debut from the 2018/19 campaign, next season.

Club News

Top Premier League facts on Chelsea pre-Crystal Palace match

12 Hours ago

The new normal of football behind closed doors has taken some adjusting to. But what actually happens from the club's side? How do we still provide you with pre-match chat, press-conferences and the highlights? Palace TV's Chris Grierson lets you in behind the curtain in this week's programme column.

The new feature from the Burnley programme 'Quiztal Palace' keeps its place, as we put even the most loyal red and blue supporters to the test in our advanced Palace quiz. 

There's plenty more interviews, quizzes and opposition insight to be read in the Chelsea programme. And you can start now by purchasing the digital programme here for just £1.99 - it will land in your inbox in seconds and is easily viewable on desktop, mobile and tablet.

Alternatively, hard copies are now available to purchase from the online Club Shop, which will be shipped out post-match.

Programme-Web-Banner Chelsea digi.jpg


