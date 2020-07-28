Skip to site footer
Quiz: Name every Palace player from 2019/20 in four minutes

7 Hours ago

This quiz does what it says on the proverbial tin: name every Crystal Palace player to have kicked a competitive ball in 2019/20.

Roy Hodgson has called upon 26 different Eagles across the campaign, with the most played featuring 39 times and the least playing twice.

There are some more obvious names who've played in red and blue over the last 11 months, and some where your Academy knowledge will prove crucial.

Most Palace fans will feel they can name the majority of the below, but can you do it in just four minutes? Good luck!

App users, if you are struggling to play, please click here now.

READ NEXT: Watch Crystal Palace's End of Season Awards show live tonight

