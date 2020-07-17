Skip to site footer
Ambrose surprises fans with Virtual Matchday appearance

4 Hours ago

Club legend Darren Ambrose surprised a range of Crystal Palace fans using the club’s Virtual Matchday experience to watch the Manchester United game together, as the former midfielder dropped into their calls to meet and talk with supporters.

One of the groups Ambrose paid a virtual visit to was the CPFC San Francisco supporters’ club.

Famous for his 40-yard goal in the League Cup v United, Darren was the perfect man to talk to on the night.

Palace’s Virtual Matchday experience enables fans to talk pre-, mid- and post-match while the Eagles play behind closed doors, helping you to replicate your typical matchdays.

Fans can enjoy an exclusive pre-match show that includes watching the warm-ups and unseen interviews, video call mates for free and enjoy optional extras, such as audio commentary.

The Virtual Matchday is free and easy to join – you can find out more about it below!

To set-up your Virtual Matchday, just click here now and follow the instructions to get your mates on board! Please check your spam/junk email folder, and encourage your friends to too, for the all important log-in details.

When you log-on before the match you are presented with a Virtual Matchday guide - please read this for the best experience. We have pulled out the key parts below. We recommend:

  • Using Google Chrome on desktop / laptops (this service is not built for mobile phone use)
  • Using headphones or earphones
  • Holding the space bar to talk to your mates - you are automatically muted
  • Adjusting the volume on the matchday show/audio commentary as you wish

Get started here

Please be aware that it is not possible to watch the match live on the service due to broadcast rights.

Each room is limited to the user and five guests for this match.

Palace APP banner.jpg


