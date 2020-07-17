Ambrose surprises fans with Virtual Matchday appearance

Club legend Darren Ambrose surprised a range of Crystal Palace fans using the club’s Virtual Matchday experience to watch the Manchester United game together, as the former midfielder dropped into their calls to meet and talk with supporters.

One of the groups Ambrose paid a virtual visit to was the CPFC San Francisco supporters’ club.

Famous for his 40-yard goal in the League Cup v United, Darren was the perfect man to talk to on the night.

Palace’s Virtual Matchday experience enables fans to talk pre-, mid- and post-match while the Eagles play behind closed doors, helping you to replicate your typical matchdays.

Fans can enjoy an exclusive pre-match show that includes watching the warm-ups and unseen interviews, video call mates for free and enjoy optional extras, such as audio commentary.

Please be aware that it is not possible to watch the match live on the service due to broadcast rights.

Each room is limited to the user and five guests for this match.