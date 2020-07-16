Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Joel Ward: 'We're looking to react'

2 Hours ago

Speaking ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United, Eagles defender Joel Ward said he and his teammates are looking for a reaction against an in-form Red Devils side.

He started off by addressing Palace's recent form, explaining that he feels the Eagles have been unfortunate of late.

First Team

Roy Hodgson talks pre-Crystal Palace v Manchester United

15 July 2020

"It's small margins," the 30-year-old said, "which you often see in the Premier League. We were unlucky against Chelsea, the Burnley first-half wasn't the best but the second-half we dominated but they got that goal. It's fine margins, and I think hopefully we can put that right."

Turning his attention to tonight's match, Ward was cautiously optimistic, saying: "There will be a little bit of a different Palace and hopefully we can have a reaction from the other day, which is what we believe is needed. 

"Being here and playing against United, you want to perform and make sure we look after ourselves in that sense. If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance.

"Any time you come up against United, in fact, any time you come up against anyone in the Premier League, it's going to be a tough evening. We've done it before [2-1 in August] and we can do it again."

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Can Eagles make history and regain form v United?

Man United Programme-Web-Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson explains team selection and gameplan v United

2 Hours ago

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson explained his decision to field James McCarthy in place of Cheikhou Kouyate and discussed the...

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Schlupp returns as Hodgson replaces Benteke and Kouyate

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made one enforced change to his matchday squad to face Manchester United, with Jeffrey Schlupp returning from injury to replace the suspended Christian Benteke.

Read full article

Programme

Mitchell on the Palace first-teamer that has helped him the most

15 July 2020

Palace first-team appearance-maker, Tyrick Mitchell, is the cover star and feature-length interview for the Manchester United matchday programme.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson issues powerful message on racist abuse in football

15 July 2020

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson issued a lengthy and powerful message in light of the recent racist abuse of Wilfried Zaha.

Read full article

View more