Ayew remains optimistic after 'unlucky' spell for Palace

3 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew cut a frustrated but optimistic figure after Crystal Palace's game with Manchester United this evening, calmly explaining that the team can and will work to overturn an 'unlucky' end to the season.

"We played really, really well," he told BT Sport. "We’re unlucky not to come out of the game with three points or even one point, but it’s part of the game and we have to keep pushing, win the next two games and we can start next year in a better way.

Roy Hodgson updates on Patrick van Aanholt post Palace v United

4 Hours ago

"There are some games where we didn’t play well. I think at home, Chelsea and Man U today, we played really well and gave them a good game. It was a good game.

"We’re just unlucky at the moment, things aren’t going our way but we’re not going to stay here and cry and complain. We just need to keep pushing and things will turn."

Ayew also commented on VAR's decision to overturn his equalising goal after he was adjudged to be offside. However, he was keen not to focus on the officiating choice.

He said: "I’d just say we’re unlucky at the moment. I’m not going to comment on it [the decision]. Everyone saw it. It happens in football. At the moment we’re a bit unlucky but we’ll just keep pushing, keep working hard and things will turn."

Full post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch free on Palace TV or the official Palace app.

Palace APP banner.jpg


