Jedinak: "There’s always one eye on Crystal Palace"

Following yesterday's announcement from Mile Jedinak that he was retiring from football, Palace TV's Chris Grierson made a detour en route to Villa Park this morning and met up with the club legend near the Villains' training ground.

In an honest and fascinating interview, Jedinak revealed the difficulties his younger children had in understanding that their dad had left the Eagles. In fact, the whole Jedinak clan are red and blue through and through with our former captain revealing:

"There’s a big spot there for me, and my family for that matter; they all know...we all know the importance of Crystal Palace in my journey.

"Without it [the Eagles], it looks totally different and we never imagine it without it, and that journey from a playing point of view has come to an end but we’ve got so many memories.

"There’s always one eye on Crystal Palace, and what Crystal Palace is going to do in my household, that’s for sure."

From the 2015 Goal of the Season for his memorable free-kick against Liverpool to becoming the first playing Eagle to score in at a World Cup when he netted a penalty against Holland, you can understand why footballers don't want to leave those memories behind.

And Jedinak revealed how hard coming to the decision of retiring has been for him:

"I had discussions with family, and probably having discussions with myself. It’s not been an easy decision to come to, but ultimately now is the right time for me.

"I’ve had a year and a little bit out of the game where I’ve not been involved, but still had one eye on looking at potentially playing. But with everything that has sort of happened in the world now, and the way that it is, and how it has developed and is shaping, it just felt like it was something I needed to do in order to move on, move onto something else, and maybe give me that kick start to do that.

"Because anyone who knows me knows that’ll do it with every effort. Sometimes when you’re umming and ahing about what to do with your playing career it can…not hold you back...but you need to give something the right amount of attention. I just felt that with myself, that was the decision that needed to be made and that’s why I made it."

In the near-10-minute interview with our former captain, Jedinak goes on to discuss the Palace fans, representing Australia and plenty more - see what else the former Eagle had to say in the video below.