Read the final matchday programme of the season now

An unprecedented Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday, with Crystal Palace having comfortably secured a club-record eighth consecutive campaign in the top-flight.

Despite the behind closed doors games, the club have still been producing matchday programmes and we hope the one for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur is the last without our famous support inside Selhurst Park in some capacity.

Therefore, the programme v the Lilywhites is potentially your last opportunity to own a bit of footballing history before a sense of normality returns for the 2020/21 season.

It's a bumper edition, too, with former Palace 'keeper Nico Vaesen revealing what life is like now as a football agent, which has seen him play a part in plenty of high profile Premier League transfers.

We actually phoned him up to talk about the 2003/04 play-off run, and we did get round to discussing his 10 games for the Eagles. But the behind the scenes information on being a football agent was fascinating.

Alongside Roy Hodgson's notes, the Eagles manager was generous with his time and spoke at length about the various highlights from this season, including the tactical tweaks he and his coaching staff made to Jordan Ayew.

Luka Milivojević offers an honest appraisal of the season and the aims that he and his teammates have and haven't achieved.

Back in the first-team squad on Monday, Nya Kirby is growing ever-closer to that senior debut. And in this Sunday's matchday programme the midfielder details how Palace secured his service from Spurs, just months after he was training with Mauricio Pochettino's team ahead of a Europa League clash v Borussia Dortmund.

There's plenty more to read in the final Palace XI in Time, Dom Fifield's recalling of the 1989/90 season and our Palace in the Attic campaign draws to a fascinating close - the story behind how one fan ended up with Cliff Jackson's shirt is worth the £1.99 alone.

