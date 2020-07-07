Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson explains the reaction he expects from Palace v Chelsea

2 Hours ago

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea this evening, manager Roy Hodgson explained the reaction he expects from his team after defeat to Leicester City just days ago.

Hodgson fields Scott Dann in place of Mamadou Sakho and Cheikhou Kouyate fills in for Jairo Riedewald. More information on tonight's team news can be found here.

First Team

Team news for Crystal Palace v Chelsea with Dann and Kouyate return

3 Hours ago

The manager explained: "You always hope for a good reaction after a bad result. The fact is the last game in particular was a harsh result [v Leicester] - the game itself wasn't really a game where I think one would expect to lose 3-0. We weren't under the cosh for 90 minutes like in most 3-0s you would be.

"But the result is the result and, in football, everything works from the result backwards. So unfortunately the feeling after a game like that is a bad feeling and all you can try and do is give the players the chance to go out there again and put that right.

"I'm sure our attitude won't be worthy of any criticism tonight, but we are playing against a top team and a team with an enormous amount of running power and quality. I'm sure they'll ask an awful lot of questions."

READ NEXT: Video call mates for Palace v Chelsea with club's virtual matchday

How to follow - Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Reports

Report: Zaha screamer not enough for resilient Eagles in cruel clash

Just now

Crystal Palace fought through a determined game this evening against Chelsea, with the in-form Blues matched by a Palace side driven to resolve for an unfortunate start to the evening's ceaseless...

Read full article

First Team

Two changes for Palace as Hodgson rejigs defence and midfield v Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made two changes to the Crystal Palace lineup which kicked-off against Leicester City for his side's clash with Chelsea this evening.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow Palace v Chelsea live - including TV channel details

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 37 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Academy

15 young Academy prospects awarded two-year contracts

5 Hours ago

Fifteen young footballers have been offered and accepted two-year scholarships as they continue their development at Crystal Palace FC’s Academy, which has just received Category 1 status.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Two changes for Palace as Hodgson rejigs defence and midfield v Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made two changes to the Crystal Palace lineup which kicked-off against Leicester City for his side's clash with Chelsea this evening.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson offers cautious fitness update pre-Chelsea

6 July 2020

Roy Hodgson was cautious in his update on Crystal Palace's squad fitness today, saying that the current fixture congestion makes absolutely certainty on the availability of players a challenge.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson 'looking forward' to Chelsea fixture

6 July 2020

Roy Hodgson and his Crystal Palace side are fully aware of the challenge that faces them tomorrow night, with Champions League-chasing Chelsea visiting Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Mitchell on the three words Hodgson said to him

4 July 2020

When Roy Hodgson subbed on Tyrick Mitchell for Patrick van Aanholt in today's game against Leicester City, the left-back became the 36th Academy graduate to represent the first-team since 2004.

Read full article

View more