Hodgson explains the reaction he expects from Palace v Chelsea

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea this evening, manager Roy Hodgson explained the reaction he expects from his team after defeat to Leicester City just days ago.

Hodgson fields Scott Dann in place of Mamadou Sakho and Cheikhou Kouyate fills in for Jairo Riedewald. More information on tonight's team news can be found here.

The manager explained: "You always hope for a good reaction after a bad result. The fact is the last game in particular was a harsh result [v Leicester] - the game itself wasn't really a game where I think one would expect to lose 3-0. We weren't under the cosh for 90 minutes like in most 3-0s you would be.

"But the result is the result and, in football, everything works from the result backwards. So unfortunately the feeling after a game like that is a bad feeling and all you can try and do is give the players the chance to go out there again and put that right.

"I'm sure our attitude won't be worthy of any criticism tonight, but we are playing against a top team and a team with an enormous amount of running power and quality. I'm sure they'll ask an awful lot of questions."

