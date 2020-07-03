Skip to site footer
Hodgson with positive fitness update pre-Leicester clash

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that striker Christian Benteke is available for selection when Crystal Palace travel to face Leicester City tomorrow.

Roy Hodgson talks Leicester City v Crystal Palace

3 Hours ago

The Belgium international has been sidelined for recent clashes with Liverpool and Burnley, but Hodgson explained that the frontman has trained this week and can be called upon if required.

He also provided a positive update on Martin Kelly and gave news on the defender's teammates, saying: "Martin Kelly is making great strides. We lost a young player, Nik Tavares, I'm afraid, who got an injury earlier this week in training. Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins still remain out, otherwise the rest of the squad are ready."

Palace have not scored in Benteke's absence over the last two matches and were boosted against Burnley by Wilfried Zaha and Vicente Guaita's inclusion.

Five Development players secure contract extensions

Just now

The club has handed contract extensions to five players from the Crystal Palace Development squad: goalkeeper Ollie Webber, defenders Lewis Bryon and Nikola Tavares and midfielders David Boateng and...

Milivojevic nominated for PL's Goal of the Month award - help him win!

1 Hour ago

Luka Milivojevic has been nominated for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his spectacular free-kick against AFC Bournemouth.

Hodgson praises Leicester and highlights potential cause for dip in form

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson found praise for Leicester City in his pre-match press conference today ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to the King Power stadium.

Video call mates and watch Leicester v Palace together with club's virtual matchday

7 Hours ago

Three Palace games into the restart and behind closed door matches are starting to feel like the norm. But being unable to watch with mates never will.

First Team

Vote for your latest ManBetX Player of the Month

1 July 2020

Crystal Palace Football Club never expected to be hosting a Player of the Month for Premier League performances in June, but this post-lockdown football world is something everyone is adapting to.

First Team

Hodgson happy to follow Premier League advice ahead of Leicester City fixture

29 June 2020

With Crystal Palace's fixtures coming thick and fast, it means Roy Hodgson's side won't have too long to wait to try and right the wrongs of tonight's defeat against Burnley.

First Team

Milivojević: "We missed the crowd a lot tonight”

29 June 2020

Club captain Luka Milivojević admitted “it was not the best night for us,” with Palace’s return to Selhurst Park in post-lockdown conditions ending in a 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

