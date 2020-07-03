Hodgson with positive fitness update pre-Leicester clash

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that striker Christian Benteke is available for selection when Crystal Palace travel to face Leicester City tomorrow.

The Belgium international has been sidelined for recent clashes with Liverpool and Burnley, but Hodgson explained that the frontman has trained this week and can be called upon if required.

He also provided a positive update on Martin Kelly and gave news on the defender's teammates, saying: "Martin Kelly is making great strides. We lost a young player, Nik Tavares, I'm afraid, who got an injury earlier this week in training. Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins still remain out, otherwise the rest of the squad are ready."

Palace have not scored in Benteke's absence over the last two matches and were boosted against Burnley by Wilfried Zaha and Vicente Guaita's inclusion.

