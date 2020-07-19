Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Milivojevic may miss Wolves clash

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that captain Luka Milivojevic will need assessing before Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager said: "Luka Milivojevic has been having problems with his knee so that’s something we’ll have to assess tomorrow [Monday, 20th July].

Match Previews

Match preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

18 July 2020

"He joined the first part of training today but felt the knee. We’ll assess him tomorrow."

Hodgson also confirmed that Patrick van Aanholt - who left the field against Manchester United midweek - will be unavailable for the rest of the season following a scan.

"[His shoulder] is dislocated and he’s had it assessed," Hodgson said. "He’ll need an operation and that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

"We’ll have to see how it goes in the pre-season. There’s no timescale as yet for when he’s back."

READ NEXT: How to follow Palace v Wolves live - including TV channel details

How to follow - Banner.png


