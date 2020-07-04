Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson reveals Sakho's post-match reaction

2 Hours ago

In a match in which Roy Hodgson felt 'for large spells of the game Palace were certainly equal to their opponent,' individual errors were always going to prove costly.

For Palace, it unfortunately happened when Mamadou Sakho lost his footing, gifting Harvey Barnes the chance to tee up Jamie Vardy for an easy chance to double the Foxes' lead.

In his post-match press conference, Hodgson revealed that Sakho apologised for his costly mistake right away.

“Absolutely. That was the first thing he did [came into the dressing and said ‘sorry’ to the team]," Hodgson said. "It was one of those mistakes which happen in a game of football and there’s not so much you can do about it.

First Team

Christian Benteke reflects on Leicester City defeat and Jamie Vardy's achievement

3 Hours ago

"It was pretty decisive because in that period of time I thought we were looking like an equaliser was certainly in our grasp or within our potential to get.

"Unfortunately, when that one went in it did make the task perhaps a bit too much of an uphill one. But yes, of course; he apologised for that."

After a 90 minutes without too many positives for the Eagles, it was pleasing to see yet another Academy graduate, Tyrick Mitchell, handed his Premier League debut. 

Speaking on his decision to bring on the promising left-back, Hodgson said: "It was nice to give Tyrick a game. It was only a question of at 2-0 we didn’t look like we were going to get those two goals to get a point from the game, so it was a chance to spare Patrick for 10 minutes or so for the game on Tuesday."


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Mitchell on the three words Hodgson said to him

1 Hour ago

When Roy Hodgson subbed on Tyrick Mitchell for Patrick van Aanholt in today's game against Leicester City, the left-back became the 36th Academy graduate to represent the first-team since 2004.

Read full article

First Team

Riedewald discusses the role Hodgson wanted him to play

2 Hours ago

Most of Jaïro Riedewald's game time this season has been at left-back, a position he performed admirably in: winning January's ManBetX Player of the Month.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke reflects on Leicester defeat

3 Hours ago

Reflecting on today’s 3-0 defeat to Leicester City, Christian Benteke said: “I think we started okay. And then they got a few chances but they didn’t look dangerous really; I think it was a level game...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson makes three changes with Townsend, Dann and Kouyaté making way

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to the starting XI – the same number he made for Monday’s clash for Burnley – with Palace looking to rediscover their clean sheet and match-winning form.

Read full article

View more