Hodgson refuses to blame VAR after defeat

4 Hours ago

Despite the defeat, Roy Hodgson refused to blame the controversial ruling out of Mamadou Sakho's goal for handball for his side's failure to win at Villa Park this afternoon.

Speaking to the media in his post-Aston Villa press conference, Hodgson said: "I don’t think you can say turning points come after 10 minutes – maybe not even that. We would’ve liked to have seen the goal allowed of course because we believe the ball came off Sakho’s shoulder and not his arm in any way.

"But it was disallowed and we have to accept that. At least the VAR got the decision right when [Jack] Grealish was trying to get a penalty when it was pretty obvious that it was he who had stamped on Patrick van Aanholt.

First Team

Luka Milivojevic reflects on Palace's defeat to Aston Villa

5 Hours ago

"The bottom line is that, that wasn’t the decisive part of the game, the decisive part of the game was giving away a free-kick and not being able to defend the ball that came in from the free-kick - and then of course conceding a second goal and giving ourselves a mountain to climb."

