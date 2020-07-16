Skip to site footer
Hodgson explains team selection and gameplan v United

2 Hours ago

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson explained his decision to field James McCarthy in place of Cheikhou Kouyate and discussed the opposition's recent match.

"We're not going to play exactly the same way," he said, talking through his starting XI. "We're short of front players anyway, we've only had four to choose during the whole period and now Christian [Benteke] has ruled himself out of the last three games.

Joel Ward looking for reaction in Crystal Palace v Manchester United

2 Hours ago

"But when it comes to McCarthy and Kouyate, we've got those two, we've got Jairo Riedewald and Max Meyer, we've got options in there. They're all very different types of players so sometimes it's just a question of deciding which you think would be ready for the game tonight."

Hodgson then turned his attention to United's recent form, discussing their 2-2 draw with Southampton on Monday night.

"They [United] played a very good team," Hodgson said. "I thought Southampton's performance was very good. Ole [Gunnar Solskjær] and the coaching staff will be saying: 'It wasn't that we faded, we actually played a very good team who played very well throughout.'

"Southampton really matched them I thought... we will have to try to do the same thing tonight if we want a result, or get that slice of luck or cut out basic errors which give the team a goal if we're going to get anything against them.

"But that's always the case when the big teams come to visit... you're always dependant on a slice of luck as well as of course playing as well as you can possibly play."

