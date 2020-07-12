Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Two defensive changes to Palace's matchday squad v Villa

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has opted to keep with the starting XI that played the majority of Tuesday night’s game v Chelsea, with the defeat not a fair reflection on Palace’s efforts in the game.

Club News

Video call mates with Crystal Palace virtual matchday for Premier League games

10 July 2020

With Mamadou Sakho coming in for Gary Cahill, Palace also welcome Martin Kelly back into the matchday squad, with Hodgson revealing in Friday’s press conference that the versatile defender was available for selection again.

Relegation-threatened Aston Villa has also made two changes to the matchday 18, with Matt Targett returning to the squad in place of Indiana Vassilev. Furthermore, manager Dean Smith has chosen to drop Anwar El Ghazi to the bench in place for Conor Hourihane.

UPDATE: Ahmed Elmohamady has replaced Kortney Hause in Villa's starting lineup after picking up an injury in the warm-up. Goalkeeper Jed Steer joining the subs bench.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Dann, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Mitchell, Riedewald, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Pierrick.

Aston Villa: Reina, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn, Trézéguet, Grealish, Samatta.

Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland (GK), Targett, Davis, Steer (GK).

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Milivojević: "We have to correct things, it is not what we wanted after the break"

Just now

Club captain Luka Milivojević faced the media after Crystal Palace's defeat to Aston Villa this afternoon.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Villa 2-0 Palace

Just now

Crystal Palace's penultimate away game of the season saw the Eagles leave Villa Park on the wrong side of a Trézéguet brace, after VAR had ruled out an early Mamadou Sakho opener.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson on racist abuse of Zaha: "it is right that Wilf made people aware"

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was asked in his pre-Aston Villa interview about Wilfried Zaha's brave and important step in highlighting the racist abuse he suffered on social media this morning.

Read full article

First Team

What Palace can learn from Villa's last game

11 July 2020

Aston Villa fell to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United's hands on Thursday evening, their last game before facing Crystal Palace.

Read full article

View more