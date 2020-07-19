Brush-up your pre-match chat with these top Wolves facts

Ahead of Crystal Palace's penultimate match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, brush-up on your pre-game knowledge with the top facts below.

Overall Palace have met Wolves 66 times, with Wolves coming out on top 26 times, Palace winning 21 and drawing on 19 occasions. But this will be only the fourth meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League. The previous three have been split evenly with a win each in 2018/19 and a draw earlier this season.

In 2012/13, when Palace won the play-off final against Watford, Wolves were relegated to League One; a second successive relegation. They made a swift return to the Championship the next season and then achieved promotion back to the Premier League in 2018 under current manager Nuno Espírito Santo. He played as a goalkeeper under José Mourinho at Porto.

Raúl Jiménez is Wolves’ top scorer in the Premier League with 30 goals in the last two seasons. The Mexican netted 13 in 2018/19 and is the joint fifth-highest scorer in the league this season with 17 goals. Wolves have scored 50 times so far this campaign and have recorded 14 draws, the joint highest with Arsenal.

This is Wolves’ third spell in the Premier League, their first in 2003/04 saw them relegated after one season. Uniquely, in that season all three relegated clubs - the others were Leicester City and now newly-promoted Leeds United - finished on the same number of points (33). Additionally, Wolves and Leeds had an identical goal difference of -39 but Wolves scored two fewer goals so ended up in 20th place.

Last season Wolves achieved their highest PL position of 7th and qualified for the Europa League, a competition they are still competing in and are due to play the second leg of their last 16 tie against Olympiacos on 6th August. Their 1-1 draw in Greece on 12th March was the last competitive match played by any English club before the sport's suspension.

Wolves captain Conor Coady has played in every minute of every Premier League game since their return to the top-flight last season. Liverpudlian Coady joined his red hometown club’s academy at the age of 12. He spent almost 10 years at Anfield but only made one appearance for the first-team, coming on as a substitute for Philippe Coutinho in the 89th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Fulham in May 2013.

