Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Father's Day gift ideas for your Crystal Palace-supporting dad

2 Hours ago

Plan the perfect Father's Day in plenty of time despite the COVID-19 lockdown with our red and blue gifts that will have your dad feeling like he is ambling up Holmesdale Road for a matchday.

Our Club Shop is stocked full of everything your dad could want this Father’s Day. In fact, we’ve even got a section for it online - Top ideas include ties fit for work and leisure, stylish Sekonda watches (which are 25% off) and Palace cufflinks.

First things first, though, you'll be needing to grab your Crystal Palace wrapping paper.

Old school red and blue

Retro-Banner (2).jpg

Perhaps the pièce de résistance for any nostalgic Palace father is our range of classic retro shirts, bringing back the golden years of 1960, ‘70, 72, ‘90 and ‘97 amongst plenty of others. There’s also a 1978 track jacket to really roll back the years.

Home kit

Clearance_Web_Banner.jpg

Retro not your dad's style? More of a modern-day mover and shaker, is he? Not to worry, all three shirts from the current 2019/20 season are down to just £20 each. And think of it like this: one day they will be retro.

Personalisation

Make whatever you pick out for your dad extra special by personalising your gift. We offer personalisation on dozens of products from phone cases to mugs, t-shirts to babywear so that you can give him something that counts.

The Terrace

Retail Terrace banner.jpg

Crystal Palace has partnered with The Terrace to release a licensed range of eye-catching and stylish mugs, coasters and phone cases designed with some of the most iconic Palace kits from the last 50 years.

You can pick from the timeless 1972 claret and blue, 1990 FA Cup final classic or go bolder and stand out with the ’95 and ’04 yellow scene-stoppers.

To make the gift extra special, you can personalise any retro mug completely free of charge.

Golf range

Footballers famously enjoy golf as a pastime. Therefore, if your dad wants to pretend to be a Crystal Palace player for a day, then why not check out our golfing range from Palace-themed balls to putter covers and everything in between.

Golf not his thing? No worries: here's a Crystal Palace emblazoned beach towel. Ideal.

Delivery times: please allow up to 7 working days for UK dispatch.

Fathers Day Web Promo Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Find the perfect red and blue Father's Day gift

2 June 2020

Father's Day may well have to be spent slightly different this year due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in place. However, that doesn't mean it cannot still have a red and blue theme.

Read full article

Club News

Up to 60% off all 2019/20 kits

20 May 2020

With days and weeks seemingly blending into one during COVID-19 pandemic, the only real differing factor for many is the different football shirt they’re wearing.

Read full article

Club News

All home kit on HUGE sale: up to 40% off!

4 February 2020

Had your eye on Crystal Palace’s stylish home kit all season? Now’s your time to act – with the club’s famous red and blue strip on sale up to a massive 40% off.

Read full article

Club News

Two NEW Palace ranges have landed in time for Christmas

4 December 2019

The online and club shops in Selhurst Park, Croydon and Bromley have all been stocked up with our limited edition 'Palace Originals' and 'Puma Leisurewear' ranges.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

How drinking with Delaney and Matt Lawrence inspired The Inbetweeners’ creator

18 Hours ago

When Iain Morris stepped onto a plane bound for Los Angeles, he wasn’t expecting to meet a professional footballer, and he certainly wasn’t expecting inspiration for a BBC sitcom 10 years down the...

Read full article

Club News

Fans decide Palace's best goal since CPFC 2010 takeover

2 June 2020

Ten years ago to the day yesterday, the CPFC 2010 consortium reached an agreement in principle to buy Crystal Palace Football Club.

Read full article

Club News

Find the perfect red and blue Father's Day gift

2 June 2020

Father's Day may well have to be spent slightly different this year due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in place. However, that doesn't mean it cannot still have a red and blue theme.

Read full article

Club News

Steve Parish: The full story since 2010

1 June 2020

On the 10-year anniversary of CPFC 2010 agreeing a deal in principle to buy Crystal Palace, Chairman Steve Parish has spoken with the Daily Mail about the takeover, his decade since and the club's...

Read full article

View more